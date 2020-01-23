Captain Marvel 2 To Take Flight

Here's some very good news from Disney/Marvel, they are officially moving forward with Captain Marvel 2, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Details of course still have yet to be revealed, except that the new story will reportedly shift from the 1990s to the present day. So no more Blockbusters will get busted up then. Megan McDonnell -- a staff writer on WandaVision, the Disney+ series based on Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany's respective Avengers characters Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and the Vision -- is in talks to write the script.
The 2019 blockbuster Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson as the titular character -- a.k.a. Carol Danvers -- grossed $1.13 billion worldwide.