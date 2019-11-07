  • Dave Williams

Did you know that November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month?

I've got another positive story for you. Avi Gupta, a teen Jeopardy! champ who ended up taking home $100,000 over the summer, decided to donate a part of his earnings to cancer research in honor of Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, who revealed his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis back in March.

Avi made this wonderful gesture and shared it in a video posted to Twitter that he donated more than $10,000 for pancreatic cancer studies at the Knight Cancer Institute in Oregon. The money will also go towards promoting early detection of pancreatic cancer -- something Trebek himself advocated for since his diagnosis.

November 21 has been designated as World Pancreatic Cancer Day.

Tags

In other news

Delicious Wrapping Paper

Delicious Wrapping Paper

If you remember that last year Jimmy Dean made us look at wrapping paper in a whole new way . . . remember the SAUSAGE-SCENTED wrapping paper they came up with?

**Online Extra - 'Servant' Trailer

**Online Extra - 'Servant' Trailer

Apple dropped the first official trailer on Wednesday for Servant, a new Apple Original series from Glass, Split and The Sixth Sense filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan.

They Got It Worked Out

They Got It Worked Out

This is the kind of story I really enjoy sharing. Jayson Gonzalez and Krispy Kreme got things ironed out.

Dave's Video of the Day: Sweet Birthday

Dave's Video of the Day: Sweet Birthday

For his 60th birthday, because beloved custodian Mr. James is deaf, the kids at Hickerson Elementary knew they had to do more than sing “Happy Birthday.” They learned how to sign it. 

George Michael's New Music

George Michael's New Music

So nearly three years after his death, George Michael has a posthumous single called “This Is How (We Want You to Get High)." The track will be released as part of the soundtrack to the upcoming movie Last Christmas.

It'll Be a Pringles Thanksgiving!

It'll Be a Pringles Thanksgiving!

Get ready because it's back again! As we know Pringles has gotten in on Thanksgiving for the past few years by jamming all sorts of different holiday food flavors into their chips.   