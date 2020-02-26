Canceling the Olympics?

Tokyo
There is a possibility of the IOC cancelling the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. That's because if by late May the coronavirus outbreak is deemed too dangerous to go ahead with the original schedule that may be the only choice, according to International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound.

So far there have been a number of sporting events already impacted because of the coronavirus outbreak. In fact the 2020 Formula One Chinese Grand Prix has been postponed from its original date of April 17 to 19 at the Shanghai International Circuit.

If indeed Tokyo 2020 does get called off, it would then be the first  peacetime cancellation of the Olympics in history. The 1916 Games were canceled because of World War I, and the 1940 and 1944 events did not go ahead because of World War II.

Pound had a message for the Tokyo Olympics' potential athletes: "As far as we all know, you're going to be in Tokyo. All indications are at this stage that it will be business as usual. So keep focused on your sport and be sure that the IOC is not going to send you into a pandemic situation."

