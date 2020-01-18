Canadians DON'T Want To Pay

Harry & Meghan
All we're hearing about these days is about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanting to split time between the UK and Canada.

Well nearly three quarters of Canadians do not want to pay for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's move to the country or to pay for their security arrangements, a new poll has found. Last week, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sparked a crisis in the British monarchy by announcing they wanted to reduce their royal duties and spend more time in North America, while also becoming financially independent.   

There has been a growing row about who will pick up the couple's annual security bill as they split their time between the UK and Canada. A new poll for the non-profit Angus Reid Institute in Canada has revealed that Canadians don't seem too keen on the idea of lumping the bill themselves. Seven-in-ten (73 percent) said that they would prefer Canada not pitch in any money. For one-in-five (19 percent), some cost sharing is appropriate, while only a handful of Canadians would willingly pay for all costs (3 percent).

