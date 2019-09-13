BYOB to Popeye's

Popeyes BYOB
Popeye's

In August, after Popeyes announced it was launching a chicken sandwich, it started a nationwide craze, leading to long lines, shortages, and, at least in one case, a gunpoint robbery.

Now the eatery has a solution: BYOB - Bring Your Own Bun.

On Twitter, Popeyes said, "Try our new BYOB! It’s basically The Sandwich! Only no mayo. Or pickles. And you bring your own bun… Really it's just three tenders."

The cheeky accompanying video shows how the sandwich can be made using whatever kind of bread you bring -- even a hotdog bun.

Apparently, the chain is cool with patrons DIYing their chicken sandwiches on the spot, until its supply for its official chicken sandwich can meet the overwhelming demand. But Fan reaction to this idea has not been enthusiastic, to say the least. 

"You guys need to figure out the sandwich situation before people stop caring," wrote one.

Another wrote, "U think this is funny? Cus I think a 36% revenue decrease in the last week is funny too."

A number of disgusted Twitter users pledged to go to Chick-fil-A instead.

