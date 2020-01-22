Budweiser Reboots Classic "Whassup" Ad

The matchup for Super Bowl LIV is set - now it's time for those commercials to start rolling. As was the case in recent years, some of the pricey Super Bowl commercials have leaked in advance, like the Budweiser one.
In a world with so much smart technology, there are still people who make the wrong choice to drive impaired. The ad will air exclusively in Canada during Super Bowl LIV.
That's why Budweiser and Uber are teaming up to help Canadians choose a smart way home after #SuperBowlLIV.
#Whassup.