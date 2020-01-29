  • Dave Williams

Hey Dew Drinkers, your insatiable thirst for DEW just got quenched in a terrifying way: new #MTNDEWZeroSugar!

It's purported to be as good as the original, some may say maybe even better? Now with all of the things you love from the original DEW flavor. Bryan Cranston recreates the “Here’s Johnny!” scene from The Shining in a hilarious new Mountain Dew Super Bowl commercial.

It's going to be interesting to see what Stephen King says about this new DEW commercial, since he notoriously hated Kubrick’s adaptation of his 1977 novel.

