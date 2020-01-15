Sam
WCBS

Bruce Springsteen’s son Sam was sworn in as a firefighter with the Jersey City Fire Department, along with 15 others yesterday.

The City Hall swearing in ceremony was conducted in front of Mayor Steven Fulop, city officials along with the family of the recruits including Sam's parents Bruce and his mother, Patti Scialfa.

“It was a long road, he was very dedicated for quite a few years and we are just excited for him today” Bruce Springsteen told reporters at the ceremony. 

Sam, Bruce's youngest son, graduated from the Monmouth County Fire Academy in 2014 and took a civil service exam to become a member of the department in 2017, according to CBS New York. Sam’s career milestone this week comes shortly after he celebrated his 26th birthday.

