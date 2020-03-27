Bon Jovi has released a new single in collaboration with the Duke of Sussex and the the Invictus Games Choir.

The track, “Unbroken,” was recorded last month at London’s Abbey Road Studios and produced by John Shanks alongside the band. All proceeds from the single will go to the Invictus Games Foundation, which supports the recovery and rehabilitation of international wounded, injured or sick military personnel. It’s a new version of Bon Jovi’s 2019 track “Unbroken” and has been reworked to include the 12-piece choir.

Prince Harry teased the song back in February, posting a video of him in the studio’s sound booth recording vocals alongside Jon Bon Jovi. Bon Jovi will release their new albumBon Jovi 2020, on May 15th. A summer tour is expected to begin in July if the coronavirus pandemic has been contained enough to allow for touring. 

(Rolling Stone)

