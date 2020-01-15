Bon Jovi Going on Tour

Rock in Rio 2019 music festival in Brazil, Rio De Janeiro - 29 Sep 2019

Bon Jovi have scheduled a North American tour for this summer in support of their upcoming album, Bon Jovi 2020.

The tour will kick off on June 10th at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, and wraps up with a two-night stand at Madison Square Garden in New York City, at the end of July. Bryan Adams will be the supporting act throughout most of the tour.

Bon Jovi have yet to announce an official release date for 2020, although the album is expected to arrive this year and all tickets for their upcoming tour will be bundled with a CD copy. Complete information on the tour is available on Bon Jovi’s website.

