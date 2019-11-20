BK Sued over Impossible Whopper

Impossible Whopper
Burger King

You know it would be coming eventually, I just thought it'd be someone served the wrong one and being upset. But it's actually a vegan customer that filed suit hoping to make it a class action lawsuit.

In the proposed class action that was filed, Philip Williams said the way the Impossible Whopper is grilled leaves it "coated in meat by-products". He said the burger's tagline - "100% Whopper, 0% Beef" - was misleading.

A spokeswoman for the supplier, Impossible Foods, also told Reuters news agency that vegetarians and vegans "are welcome to ask" for their Impossible Whopper to be cooked in a microwave. But isn't the whole point of going to BK is to get it flame broiled?

