'Birds of Prey' Perches at #1

The Harley Quinn movie "Birds of Prey" easily won the box office over the weekend . . . but it only made $33.3 million, which is a big disappointment.
As recently as last Thursday, the studio was expecting around $45 million in its opening weekend . . . while some industry experts said it was tracking to make around $60 million.
Here's this weekend's Top 10:
1. NEW: "Birds of Prey" - $33.3 million
2. "Bad Boys for Life" - $12 million
3. "1917" - $9 million
4. "Dolittle" - $6.7 million
5. "Jumanji: The Next Level" - $5.5 million
6. "The Gentlemen" - $4.2 million
7. "Gretel & Hansel" - $3.5 million
8. "Knives Out" - $2.4 million
9. "Little Women" - $2.3 million
10. "Star Wars: Episode 9 - The Rise of Skywalker" - $2.2 million