  • Dave Williams

The Harley Quinn movie "Birds of Prey" easily won the box office over the weekend . . . but it only made $33.3 million, which is a big disappointment.  

As recently as last Thursday, the studio was expecting around $45 million in its opening weekend . . . while some industry experts said it was tracking to make around $60 million.

Here's this weekend's Top 10:

 1. NEW: "Birds of Prey" - $33.3 million

 2. "Bad Boys for Life" - $12 million

 3. "1917" - $9 million

 4. "Dolittle" - $6.7 million   

 5. "Jumanji: The Next Level" - $5.5 million 

 6. "The Gentlemen" - $4.2 million

 7. "Gretel & Hansel" - $3.5 million

 8. "Knives Out" - $2.4 million 

 9. "Little Women" - $2.3 million  

10. "Star Wars: Episode 9 - The Rise of Skywalker" - $2.2 million  

(BoxOfficeMojo)

Tags

In other news

'Birds of Prey' Perches at #1

'Birds of Prey' Perches at #1

The Harley Quinn movie "Birds of Prey" easily won the box office over the weekend . . . but it only made $33.3 million, which is a big disappointment.  

Favorite Valentine's Candy

Favorite Valentine's Candy

It's good that heart-shaped boxes of chocolate are popular for Valentine's Day. Mostly because the people making them probably have a hard time selling them the rest of the year.

First Look at Genius: Areatha

First Look at Genius: Areatha

Here's your chance for a first look of Cynthia Erivo's portrayal of Aretha Franklin in the upcoming eight-part anthology drama Genius: Aretha. 

Dave's Video of the Day: Water....NOW!

Dave's Video of the Day: Water....NOW!

Zeus the Husky is not shy letting his owners know what he wants. After several cries and howls, it was discovered that he drank all the water in the bowl and needed a refill.

Smart Mom

Smart Mom

Do you live with some very messy people? If so then you are going to sympathize with this and totally understand where the mom was coming from. 

James Bond coming to SNL

James Bond coming to SNL

Get ready America, James Bond is coming to SNL in March. OK it's actually actor Daniel Craig but it should be pretty good!

Full Moon Crazy?

Full Moon Crazy?

We've all heard this since we were kids when things are a little weird or crazy that there must be a full moon. Well, is it true or just one of those old wives tales?