Billie Joe Armstrong, of Green Day, added a sweet power-pop spin to Kim Wilde’s 1981 hit “Kids in America” with the latest installment of his quarantine cover series “No Fun Mondays.”
The singer dedicated the track to “the one, the only Mike Dirnt,” Green Day’s bassist and his bandmate of over two decades. “Play this one loud just for him,” Armstrong wrote in the video’s caption. The clip features an animated unicorn bassist bouncing along as a hand writes out the lyrics on notebook paper in green sharpie.