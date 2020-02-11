  • Dave Williams

ScreenRant.com put together a list of the 10 best movie theme songs from the '80s. 

Here they are:

 1. Prince, "Purple Rain", 1984 . . . from "Purple Rain"

 2. Ray Parker Jr., "Ghostbusters", 1984 . . . from "Ghostbusters"

 3. Kenny Loggins, "Danger Zone", 1986 . . . from "Top Gun"

 4. Survivor, "Eye of the Tiger", 1982 . . . from "Rocky 3"

 5. David Bowie, "Underground", 1986 . . . from "Labyrinth"

6. Harold Faltermeyer, "Axel F", 1984 . . . the electronic instrumental theme from "Beverly Hills Cop"

 7. Prince, "Batdance", 1989 . . . from "Batman"

8. Duran Duran, "A View to Kill", 1985 . . . from the James Bond movie "A View to Kill"

 9. Limahl, "The Neverending Story", 1984 . . . from "The Neverending Story"

10. Huey Lewis and the News, "The Power of Love", 1985 . . . from "Back to the Future"                                 

                                                                                                                  

