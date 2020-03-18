Rabin
A Virginia woman received 1 million extra reasons to celebrate when she scored a lottery jackpot on her birthday.  

Rabin Lawler of Sterling was celebrating her birthday March 5 when she decided to buy a Millionaire Matchmaker scratch-off ticket from the Harris Teeter store in Sterling. Lawler initially thought she had won a $600 prize when she scratched the ticket off in the store's parking lot, but moments later she realized she had won the $1 million top prize.  

"I blanked," Lawler recalled. "I looked at it and said, 'What is this?'" Lawler decided to take her birthday winnings as a lump sum of $601,684, before taxes. 

Best Birthday Ever

Grants to deal with Coronavirus?

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah on Monday outlined a list of proposals to address the coronavirus outbreak, including giving all American adults $1,000 in response to fallout from the spread of the disease.

Happy St. Patrick's Day

Whether you’re Irish or not, chances are you’ve celebrated St. Patrick’s Day at some point in your life. People of all backgrounds love to go to St. Patrick’s Day parades. Everywhere you go people wear green clothing, and decorate with shamrocks.

The Pretenders New Song

I've got great news for fans of The Pretenders, they unveiled a new ballad about an obsessive crush, “The Buzz,” that will appear on their upcoming album, Hate for Sale, out May 1st via BMG.

'Onward' Stays at #1

The coronavirus kept people away from movie theaters this past weekend. Ticket sales in North America hit the lowest levels in more than TWO DECADES, generating just $55.3 million total.