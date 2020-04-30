This is the type of charity campaign some of you can really get behind. Getting to be rude and gross AND raise money?
That's right, a sparkling water brand called Liquid Death is running a promotion called "Belch for Bars," and donating $20 PER BURP to the U.S. Bartenders' Guild. You just have to post a video of yourself burping with the hashtag, "#BelchForBars."
They launched it a few weeks ago, and we're just hearing about it now. The brand says they think people might just be timid about posting videos of themselves burping. They'll donate up to $250,000 if enough people do it.