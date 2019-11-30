bear
fox10phoenix.com

Officials at a wildlife refuge in Florida said a wild bear cub got itself into a tricky situation when it stranded itself in a tree over the tiger enclosure. 

Volunteers with the CARE Foundation in Apopka said the wild cub decided to climb a tree Saturday and ended up directly over the enclosure housing tigers Daenerys and Tyrion. "I knew because the tiger Daenerys kept walking over to me, walking back overlooking at the tree -- it happened three or four times. Eventually, I took the hint and walked over and saw the bear cub in the tree," sanctuary volunteer Kevin Rose said. Christin Burford, founder and director of the CARE Foundation, said fear of the tigers appears to be keeping the bear in the tree.  

"Fear plays a big part of it and the little guy is obviously afraid of the tigers. The tigers know it's up there, so it's kind of a waiting game at this point," Burford said. "If he actually touches, makes contact in the area where the tigers are living, he could get bit." The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said they are waiting to see if the bear will come down from the tree on its own before taking measures to rescue the animal.

Tags

In other news

A Couple Surprised their Denny's Waitress

A Couple Surprised their Denny's Waitress

There's waitress down in Galveston, Texas that sure has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. Adrianna Edwards works a Denny's and walks over four hours to and from work.

Sweet Georgia Brown!

Sweet Georgia Brown!

Get ready for the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters!! They're bringing their new “Pushing the Limits” World Tour to Sioux City at Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena next year on March 25 at 7:00 p.m.

Feel Good Friday: Subway Meal

Feel Good Friday: Subway Meal

So a bunch of random New Yorkers boarded an L-train to Brooklyn the other day. And someone had set up a long table with a FULL THANKSGIVING DINNER for them!

Dave's Video of the Day: DANCE!!

Dave's Video of the Day: DANCE!!

In case you haven't seen this: Someone posted video of an adorable toddler in the kitchen dancing and singing the Alphabet Song with the help of his dad. He misses a letter or word here and there, but that just makes it even cuter. And when they're done, there's a high-five and a fist bump.

Leave 'Secret Santa' Alone!

Leave 'Secret Santa' Alone!

Some millennials want to bring an end to the "Secret Santa" office holiday tradition because it "gives them anxiety," a recent study found.  