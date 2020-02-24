BR

1144395075

 850wftl.com

Here's something a little different when it comes to delivery. Banana Republic announced that it will be launching its first on-demand delivery service, as it is partnering with Postmates, the service well-known for delivering your favorite takeout food.

This new delivery service means that Postmates will bring clothes from the retailer directly to your door. Something totally new for Banana Republic. 

But for right now the service will be exclusively offered only at 15 locations around New York City and Southern California. But if it goes well you can expect them to capitalize and expand the service.

Postmates is no stranger to dipping its toes in the fashion world. Back in December, it partnered with Old Navy to deliver clothes during the holidays.

Tags

In other news

Rebirth For Retired Planes

Rebirth For Retired Planes

The average airplane has a lifespan of about 26 years before it heads off to retirement in the "plane boneyards" of California, Arizona and New Mexico. So what happens next?

More Biebs & Corden

More Biebs & Corden

This Thursday night on The Late Late Show pals Justin Bieber and James Corden tortured each other with gross food and personal questions about bad fans, the movie Cats, and more during a round of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts."

Kelly & Wayfair Teaming Up

Kelly & Wayfair Teaming Up

Kelly Clarkson is teaming up with home retailer Wayfair to be their “first official brand ambassador in the U.S.”