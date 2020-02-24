Here's something a little different when it comes to delivery. Banana Republic announced that it will be launching its first on-demand delivery service, as it is partnering with Postmates, the service well-known for delivering your favorite takeout food.
This new delivery service means that Postmates will bring clothes from the retailer directly to your door. Something totally new for Banana Republic.
But for right now the service will be exclusively offered only at 15 locations around New York City and Southern California. But if it goes well you can expect them to capitalize and expand the service.
Postmates is no stranger to dipping its toes in the fashion world. Back in December, it partnered with Old Navy to deliver clothes during the holidays.