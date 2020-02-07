  • Dave Williams

More stuff that could have been said...Celebrating 100 years of The NFL

The Bad Lip Reading guys have released a new NFL video. 

Some good ones include Chiefs Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo confused about the proper "stance" . . . and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers saying he has "over 41 traffic cones."

Enjoy!

