Now truthfully, how often would you say you have a "bad hair day"? According to a recent survey, there's a 25% chance you're experiencing one right now . . .
Apparently the average American has 96 bad hair days in a year, according to a new poll. Wow, that's about one every four days.
Apparently a lot of us really do find bad hair days crippling. 80% said they've had to stay inside at least once before, because their hair looked so bad. And a third of us have used a sick day.
Here are the top five things that can cause a bad hair day . . .
1. Your hair just looks thin or lifeless in general.
2. There's a weird cowlick.
3. You slept on it funny.
4. You notice some hair loss, and it rocks your self-esteem.
5. You put too much product in it.
The survey also looked at our top strategies for making it through a bad hair day.
The top five are: Wear a hat . . . put your hair in braids . . . use extensions or a hair piece . . . throw some dry shampoo in it . . . and AVOID washing it.
(NY Post)