Bad Hair

Now truthfully, how often would you say you have a "bad hair day"?  According to a recent survey, there's a 25% chance you're experiencing one right now . . .

Apparently the average American has 96 bad hair days in a year, according to a new poll. Wow, that's about one every four days.

Apparently a lot of us really do find bad hair days crippling. 80% said they've had to stay inside at least once before, because their hair looked so bad. And a third of us have used a sick day.

Here are the top five things that can cause a bad hair day . . .

1. Your hair just looks thin or lifeless in general.

2. There's a weird cowlick.

3. You slept on it funny.

4. You notice some hair loss, and it rocks your self-esteem.

5. You put too much product in it.

The survey also looked at our top strategies for making it through a bad hair day. 

The top five are:  Wear a hat . . . put your hair in braids . . . use extensions or a hair piece . . . throw some dry shampoo in it . . . and AVOID washing it.  

(NY Post)

Tags

In other news

Bad Hair Day

Bad Hair Day

Now truthfully, how often would you say you have a "bad hair day"?  According to a recent survey, there's a 25% chance you're experiencing one right now . . .

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

This is of course the biggest time of the year for chocolate-covered strawberries . . . people search for them 678% more this week than any other time of the year.

Super Bowl Numbers

Super Bowl Numbers

The Super Bowl has put a halt to a four-year decline in viewership. The Nielsen company says that 99.9 million people watched the Kansas City Chiefs come from behind to beat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

Kraft Mac 'n Cheese Powder

Kraft Mac 'n Cheese Powder

Are you someone who likes eating all those fancy, expensive, imported cheeses? I mean don't get me wrong because some of them are delicious. But at the same time, there's no cheese like the fake orange powder on Kraft Mac and Cheese, am I right?!

Prince's Doctor get Disciplined

Prince's Doctor get Disciplined

The Minnesota medical board has disciplined a doctor who treated Prince for prescribing pain medication for the pop megastar in another person's name.