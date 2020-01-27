Bad Boys Stays at #1

  • Dave Williams

Without any major competition, "Bad Boys for Life" kept the top spot at the box office for a second straight week, with another $34 million. 

Here's the Top 10:

 1. "Bad Boys for Life" - $34 million 

 2. "1917" - $15.8 million 

 3. "Dolittle" - $12.5 million  

 4. NEW"The Gentlemen" - $11 million

 5. "Jumanji: The Next Level" - $7.9 million

 6. NEW: "The Turning" - $7.3 million

 7. "Star Wars: Episode 9 - The Rise of Skywalker" - $5.2 million 

 8. "Little Women" - $4.7 million 

 9. "Just Mercy" - $4.1 million 

10. "Knives Out" - $3.7 million 

