Josh Gad’s new YouTube series, Reunited Apart brought the cast of the Back to the Future films, including Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, together on the second episode.

This episode included appearances from other cast members Lea Thompson, Mary Steenburgen and Elisabeth Shue, plus a surprise appearance at the end from Claudia Wells, who played Marty McFly’s girlfriend Jennifer in the first movie before the character was re-cast with Shue for the second and third films.

As with the first installment of Reunited Apart with the cast and crew of The Goonies, the Back to the Future episode featured stories from production and the recreation of several iconic scenes.

Tags

In other news

Go Ahead, Step Away

Go Ahead, Step Away

A steady diet of stressful news from the coronavirus pandemic is stressing many people out.

Hot Dogs......Peanuts!

Hot Dogs......Peanuts!

COVID-19 has basically shut down EVERYTHING for six weeks, and we're beginning to hear stories about how the ripple effect is hitting places you might never have considered.

Dave's Video of the Day: Reunited

Dave's Video of the Day: Reunited

Jessica Cristofolini, 24, from Mezzocorona, Italy, was able to visit her boyfriend Fabrizio Bottamedi, 27, as the country lifted lock-down restrictions last Monday.

Lady Gaga Announces Album Release Date

Lady Gaga Announces Album Release Date

After scrapping the original release date for her new album because of the coronavirus, Lady Gaga has announced that her sixth studio release will be out on May 29.