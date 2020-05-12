Josh Gad’s new YouTube series, Reunited Apart brought the cast of the Back to the Future films, including Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, together on the second episode.
This episode included appearances from other cast members Lea Thompson, Mary Steenburgen and Elisabeth Shue, plus a surprise appearance at the end from Claudia Wells, who played Marty McFly’s girlfriend Jennifer in the first movie before the character was re-cast with Shue for the second and third films.
As with the first installment of Reunited Apart with the cast and crew of The Goonies, the Back to the Future episode featured stories from production and the recreation of several iconic scenes.