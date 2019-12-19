Avoid Holiday Baking Disasters

So do you not normally get in the kitchen much but when the holidays roll around you figure, hey why not? Well if you want to avoid a holiday kitchen disaster there is some help.
The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition has a new episode tonight on ABC. The show's expert baker, and judge, Sherri Yard has been there.
"What I always say, though, you just finish it off, if it's burnt a little, just scrape it off and then lower the lights, more powdered sugar and tell everyone that's what you were looking for," she says with a smile. "You were you were looking for that noisette, or nutty look with the caramelization on the top."
Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition airs at 8 p.m. Central on ABC.