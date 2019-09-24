Texting
Pixabay

It's no surprise that distracted driving is dangerous -- and that we do it anyway. However, a pilot program in New South Wales, Australia might predict what could come here: cameras that catch drivers in the act.

According to Tech Times, the special cameras use artificial intelligence to find out if motorists are using their cellies while driving, and snap pics both of the offending act, and their car's plates.

The pilot program started by The New South Wales Transport has its cameras trained on roadways 24 hours a day, and there are no warning signs to give drivers the heads up. 

"We have to unfortunately use the element of surprise to get people to think 'well, I could get caught at any time'," NSW Roads Minister Andrew Constance said, according to Tech Times. "I want behavior to change and I want it changed immediately."

In six months, pictures were snapped of 100,000 drivers doing everything from surfing the Internet or checking Facebook while zipping down the road.

"Shockingly, one driver was pictured with two hands on his phone while his passenger steered the car traveling at [highway speeds], putting everyone on the road at risk," Roads Minister Melinda Pavey said.

At this point, there were no fines attached to the photos from the trial period, but that will change -- some $34.5 million would have been charged to those drivers if the fines were in effect.

With speed and red light cameras racking up millions in fines for cities across the States -- and just as much controversy -- could the phone cameras be far behind here?

Tags

In other news

Australia's New Tech Catching Distracted Drivers

Australia's New Tech Catching Distracted Drivers

It's no surprise that distracted driving is dangerous -- and that we do it anyway. However, a pilot program in New South Wales, Australia might predict what could come here: cameras that catch drivers in the act.

Look Out Ken & James, Here Comes Jason

Look Out Ken & James, Here Comes Jason

If you’ve been sleeping on Jeopardy! since James Holzhauer departed with his astounding $2.4 million haul earlier this year, it’s time to start tuning in again.

Dave's Video of the Day: Tortilla Toss

Dave's Video of the Day: Tortilla Toss

An Idaho man attending a Guinness World Records event in Toronto captured the record for furthest tortilla throw, hurling the disc-shaped food item a distance of 54 feet, 5 inches.

'Downton Abbey' Crowned #1

'Downton Abbey' Crowned #1

Downton Abbey grabbed an estimated $31 million, propelling it to number one at the box office and giving Focus Films its biggest opening weekend ever. It surpassed the studio's previous champ, Insidious Chapter 3, which collected $22.7 million in 2015.

**Online Extra - 'Beercations'

**Online Extra - 'Beercations'

According to a new survey of American beer drinkers, seven in 10 Americans say they've traveled to a location specifically to sample that region's booze.