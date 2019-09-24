Australia's New Tech Catching Distracted Drivers

It's no surprise that distracted driving is dangerous -- and that we do it anyway. However, a pilot program in New South Wales, Australia might predict what could come here: cameras that catch drivers in the act.
According to Tech Times, the special cameras use artificial intelligence to find out if motorists are using their cellies while driving, and snap pics both of the offending act, and their car's plates.
The pilot program started by The New South Wales Transport has its cameras trained on roadways 24 hours a day, and there are no warning signs to give drivers the heads up.
"We have to unfortunately use the element of surprise to get people to think 'well, I could get caught at any time'," NSW Roads Minister Andrew Constance said, according to Tech Times. "I want behavior to change and I want it changed immediately."
In six months, pictures were snapped of 100,000 drivers doing everything from surfing the Internet or checking Facebook while zipping down the road.
"Shockingly, one driver was pictured with two hands on his phone while his passenger steered the car traveling at [highway speeds], putting everyone on the road at risk," Roads Minister Melinda Pavey said.
At this point, there were no fines attached to the photos from the trial period, but that will change -- some $34.5 million would have been charged to those drivers if the fines were in effect.
With speed and red light cameras racking up millions in fines for cities across the States -- and just as much controversy -- could the phone cameras be far behind here?