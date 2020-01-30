When I say Atari you probably think of video games from back in the day and not hotels right? Well that is about to change.
That's right Atari has announced they are building themed hotels across the country with the first one popping up in Phoenix. The construction should take about 2 years.
So what can you expect to find inside the Atari Hotel? They will feature spaces for virtual reality and augmented reality, studios for streaming games and venues for throwing esports events, according to a press release. Some of the rooms will have a retro style while others could be inspired by "Ready Player One."
Atari hotels are also planned for Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Austin, Seattle, San Francisco and San Jose.