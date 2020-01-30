Atari Hotel
pcmag.com

When I say Atari you probably think of video games from back in the day and not hotels right? Well that is about to change.

That's right Atari has announced they are building themed hotels across the country with the first one popping up in Phoenix. The construction should take about 2 years.

So what can you expect to find inside the Atari Hotel? They will feature spaces for virtual reality and augmented reality, studios for streaming games and venues for throwing esports events, according to a press release. Some of the rooms will have a retro style while others could be inspired by "Ready Player One."

Atari hotels are also planned for Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Austin, Seattle, San Francisco and San Jose.

Tags

In other news

Atari Hotels

Atari Hotels

When I say Atari you probably think of video games from back in the day and not hotels right? Well that is about to change.

Rice Burger Bun

Rice Burger Bun

McDonald's sent the Japanese internet into a frenzy recently. Why? Because they announced they were introducing a rice burger bun!

Infant Incline Sleepers Recalled

Infant Incline Sleepers Recalled

This is something that I thought was important to pass along to you with little ones. The federal Consumer Product Safety Commission along with four different companies have recalled more than 165,000 infant incline sleepers due to risk of suffocation.

Dave's Video of the Day: Sweet Surprise

Dave's Video of the Day: Sweet Surprise

Watch as these parents fooled their daughter by telling her they were picking a puppy for a friend, but she couldn’t believe it when they told her the puppy was actually hers.

Stop Tossing & Turning

Stop Tossing & Turning

If you are someone who has trouble sleeping then you know there's nothing more frustrating than lying in bed wide awake while the whole world is fast asleep. 