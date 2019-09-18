Arsenio
Arsenio Hall is Coming 2 America...and coming to Netflix.

"It’s not coming on till October 29th, but I can’t wait any longer to tell you. 'I’m so excited, and I just can’t hide it,'" the comedian and former talk show host tweeted on Tuesday. "My first @NetflixIsAJoke standup special!"

In an accompanying video, Arsenio announces that the special is called Smart & Classy...and then pretends to pass gas.

Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy will feature the star talking about today's political climate, what it was like to win Celebrity Apprentice, getting older, his favorite drug and the classic movie Coming to America, whose sequel he's starring in, along with Eddie Murphy.

"There's nothing more important than laughter," says Arsenio. "See ya there!"

