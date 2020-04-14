Arizona Ice Tea Grows Up

Arizona Hard Tea
newsbreak.com

Many of us never would've guessed that adding alcohol to seltzer water would turn into a trillion dollar industry . . . so who says that can't happen with iced tea too?

The people at Arizona Iced Tea just rolled out a new HARD version . . . that mixes their green tea with vodka. The cans are 5% alcohol and, unlike the traditional cans of Arizona, they aren't 99 cents. The suggested price is $3.49.

For now, they're just testing the alcoholic iced tea in Canada . . . but if it does well, you can expect to see it here soon too. 

