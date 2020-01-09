  • Dave Williams

So I've only watched a few of the shows from FOX & ABC because of what they choose as subject matter. 

This one could be pretty interesting and worth a watch. ABC announced that their next live musical will be "Young Frankenstein" . . . an adaptation of the 1974 Mel Brooks movie, and the more recent Broadway version.

Mel is 93, and he's actually serving as a producer. The live production will feature music from the stage show, which Mel composed.

There's no word on casting or a premiere date, but it'll air sometime this fall.

In other news

Dave's Video of the Day: X-Ray Man

A surveillance cam at a train station in China filmed a guy putting his bag on the conveyor belt of a security scanner . . . and then he gets on it too. 

Introducing.....The Smart Pillow

With CES going on right now out in Las Vegas, a smart pillow made by lifestyle technology company 10minds was unveiled for attendees.

New Girl Scout Cookie

Here's some good news.....Girl Scout Cookie selling season just started, and those adorable little ladies are slingin' something new this year.

Desk Plants

Because of our stress these days there are a ton of apps, articles, and new-age ways to deal. But it's nice to know a few old tricks still work . . .