So I've only watched a few of the shows from FOX & ABC because of what they choose as subject matter.
This one could be pretty interesting and worth a watch. ABC announced that their next live musical will be "Young Frankenstein" . . . an adaptation of the 1974 Mel Brooks movie, and the more recent Broadway version.
Mel is 93, and he's actually serving as a producer. The live production will feature music from the stage show, which Mel composed.
There's no word on casting or a premiere date, but it'll air sometime this fall.