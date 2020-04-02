ATK
There are cooking shows hosted by celebrities, and shows that feature arrogant chefs and bad cooks.

Then there’s the gimmick-free “America’s Test Kitchen,” in its 20th season of expertly guiding viewers through the how-to for savory sauces, perfectly grilled fish and flaky pie crusts. The PBS series has cracked the code for more than 1,000 recipes to date, and has updated the menu to match audience tastes. As “America's Test Kitchen” marks its milestone season on public TV, it's also reaching new viewers online with a YouTube subscription channel.

The show's parent company says young men are more likely to watch online than catch “America's Test Kitchen” on TV.

