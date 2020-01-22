Jessie Graff Earns Her Spot in Vegas - American Ninja Warrior Seattle/Tacoma City Finals 2019

Here's some really great news.....American Ninja Warrior is returning for a ninth season to air this summer, according to Deadline.

The NBC the obstacle course competition series, hosted by Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila along with sideline reporter Zuri Hall, will shoot in three cities this season. On the docket are Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and St. Louis, with the show’s national finals to once again take place in Las Vegas...

If you've never seen it competitors have to tackle a series of challenging obstacle courses in city qualifying and city finals rounds across the country. Ninjas who successfully complete the finals course in their designated region move on to the national finals round in Las Vegas, where they face a multi-stage course with up to 23 obstacles. The ninja who completes all four stages - including the final 75-foot rope climb - takes home a grand prize of $1 million. If no competitor finishes all four stages, the ninja that advances the farthest (and the fastest) on the course, also known as the "last ninja standing," will take home $100,000.

Budweiser Reboots Classic "Whassup" Ad

The matchup for Super Bowl LIV is set - now it's time for those commercials to start rolling. As was the case in recent years, some of the pricey Super Bowl commercials have leaked in advance, like the Budweiser one. 

Excedrin Shortage

Here's a heads up for you, it may be harder for you soon to purchase a popular medication used to treat migraines.

YouTuber Pays It Forward

Earlier this month, a college student working as a delivery driver for a Domino’s in Pennsylvania made more from one tip than most would earn in several weeks.  

8 Peanut Butter Life Hacks

We all know that peanut butter delicious whether it's on sandwiches or toast, and of course in so many recipes. 

Daryl Hall & John Oates to Tour in 2020

Get ready to flash back to the Big 80's as Daryl Hall & John Oates will be hitting the road this spring and summer for a tour of North American amphitheaters. Plus they are bringing along Squeeze and KT Tunstall too.

Bad Boys #1

The long-awaited third "Bad Boys" movie "Bad Boys for Life" had a huge weekend at the box office. In fact, "Bad Boys 4" has just been set in motion. Of course, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are expected to return.