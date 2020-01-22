Here's some really great news.....American Ninja Warrior is returning for a ninth season to air this summer, according to Deadline.
The NBC the obstacle course competition series, hosted by Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila along with sideline reporter Zuri Hall, will shoot in three cities this season. On the docket are Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and St. Louis, with the show’s national finals to once again take place in Las Vegas...
If you've never seen it competitors have to tackle a series of challenging obstacle courses in city qualifying and city finals rounds across the country. Ninjas who successfully complete the finals course in their designated region move on to the national finals round in Las Vegas, where they face a multi-stage course with up to 23 obstacles. The ninja who completes all four stages - including the final 75-foot rope climb - takes home a grand prize of $1 million. If no competitor finishes all four stages, the ninja that advances the farthest (and the fastest) on the course, also known as the "last ninja standing," will take home $100,000.