American Horror Story 10 is Coming

Hold on to your couch because Season 10 of American Horror Story has officially been teased, and all your favorite regulars are back: Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe and Finn Wittrock. The newest name on the cast list though? Macaulay “Just Call Me Mack” Culkin.
Recently, Culkin appeared on the cover of Esquire and sat down to discuss acting and his career. “I enjoy acting. I enjoy being on set,” he said.
Season 10 of American Horror Story will be out this fall.