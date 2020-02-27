Fall 2020.

Hold on to your couch because Season 10 of American Horror Story has officially been teased, and all your favorite regulars are back: Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe and Finn Wittrock. The newest name on the cast list though? Macaulay “Just Call Me Mack” Culkin.

Recently, Culkin appeared on the cover of Esquire and sat down to discuss acting and his career. “I enjoy acting. I enjoy being on set,” he said.

Season 10 of American Horror Story will be out this fall.

American Horror Story 10 is Coming

Coronavirus Now Hurting Corona Sales

It really kind of seems like this has been the week where Americans finally started taking the coronavirus threat seriously. And of course  we don't want ANYTHING to do with it. It's nasty!

They Pay What For That?

So do think "man my rent/mortgage is just way too high!" Well think again and be glad you're not in this boat.

Canceling the Olympics?

There is a possibility of the IOC cancelling the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. That's because if by late May the coronavirus outbreak is deemed too dangerous to go ahead with the original schedule that may be the only choice, according to International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound.

MayoRacha is Here!

How many of you remember when Heinz got a lot of publicity a few years ago when they released a combo of mayo and ketchup called MayoChup? Apparently that taste of fame has made them go condiment MASH-UP CRAZY.

*Extra - ‘Carpool Karaoke’: BTS

James Corden hits the carpool lane with international superstars BTS to sing songs off their new album "Map of the Soul: 7" and cover Bruno Mars' “Finesse (Remix) (feat. Cardi B)" and “Circles“ by Post Malone, before finally taking a detour to a PLYOJAM dance class where James attempts to co…

‘Harryween’ Halloween Concerts

Harry Styles announced that he's going to do two more live shows in New York City: and they are a pair of “fancy dress” parties for Halloween.