Amazon Backing Off

Word has come down that Amazon is halting its third-party shipping service in the United States, which competed with FedEx and UPS.

The service, called Amazon Shipping, was being piloted in a handful of US cities. Amazon would pick up and deliver shipments for third party companies that sell on its site but don't keep products at Amazon warehouses. The company said it paused the service after a regular review meant to ensure that the company is best serving its customers.
 
This pause does come amid a huge surge in business for Amazon, as people are urged to stay home and shops remain shuttered because of coronavirus. Last month, Amazon announced it would hire 100,000 new distribution workers to keep up with the demand. It also warned customers they could see longer-than-usual delivery times because of the large volume of orders.
 

