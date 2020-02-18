‘Amazing Stories’: Reboot

  • Dave Williams

Do you remember Steven Spielberg’s quirky, cult Eighties hit Amazing Stories?! I loved it, there were some really cool and interesting stories that he told with it.

The good news is that the series is coming back, the bad news is it's Apple TV+ and making it's debut on March 6th. Check out the trailer.

Don't worry about any spoilers, the trailer doesn’t reveal much in way of plot, as it weaves five different stories that blend the supernatural with the heartfelt.

Apple TV+ is billing the show as a “reimagining” that ““transport[s] everyday characters into worlds of wonder, possibility and imagination.” It will air every Friday.

Watch "The Man" from Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has released a live video of her song “The Man,” recorded during a performance last September at Paris’ L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix.

Dave's Video of the Day: Oreo Love

This is a cute video that's been making the rounds. It's a little girl in a grocery store loading her tiny shopping cart with bag after bag of Oreo Minis.  

Sonic the Hedgehog Runs away with #1

"Sonic the Hedgehog" hit theaters this weekend, and made an estimated $57 million. That was easily enough to be the #1 movie.  It has a projected four-day total of $68 million, if you include the whole Presidents' Day weekend.

Dave's Video of the Day: Barcode Techno

Who would have thought those barcode scanners at the grocery store could be musical?! These guys did. They filled a giant hanging banner with barcodes of all shapes and sizes, and then connected a couple of handheld scanners to speakers.