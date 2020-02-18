‘Amazing Stories’: Reboot

Do you remember Steven Spielberg’s quirky, cult Eighties hit Amazing Stories?! I loved it, there were some really cool and interesting stories that he told with it.
The good news is that the series is coming back, the bad news is it's Apple TV+ and making it's debut on March 6th. Check out the trailer.
Don't worry about any spoilers, the trailer doesn’t reveal much in way of plot, as it weaves five different stories that blend the supernatural with the heartfelt.
Apple TV+ is billing the show as a “reimagining” that ““transport[s] everyday characters into worlds of wonder, possibility and imagination.” It will air every Friday.