A government agency is recommending that all 50 states enact laws requiring bicyclists to wear helmets to stem an increase in bicycle deaths on U.S. roadways.

The recommendation was among several issued by the National Transportation Safety Board after a hearing Tuesday on bicycle safety. The agency says 857 bicyclists died in crashes with motor vehicles in the U.S. last year, a 6.3% increase over 2017. Bicycle deaths rose even though total road deaths fell 2.4%.

The NTSB also found that improved road designs to separate bicycle and vehicle traffic, and making bicyclists more visible through clothing, lights and technology would reduce the number of cyclist deaths.

NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt says if changes aren't made, more bicyclists will die.

George Michael's New Music

So nearly three years after his death, George Michael has a posthumous single called “This Is How (We Want You to Get High)." The track will be released as part of the soundtrack to the upcoming movie Last Christmas.

It'll Be a Pringles Thanksgiving!

Get ready because it's back again! As we know Pringles has gotten in on Thanksgiving for the past few years by jamming all sorts of different holiday food flavors into their chips.   

Dave's Video of the Day: Almost Deadly

This is why you need to be aware of your surroundings at ALL times!! A 20-year-old woman was taking photos with her mom at the Grand Canyon . . . when she lost her footing on a ledge and almost fell. 

Microsoft May Lead the Way

We've talked about a four day work before and how it could be beneficial. As you know Microsoft boasts cutting-edge technology for business. There are workers everywhere hoping that the company breaks new ground by implementing a four-day workweek.

Dave's Video of the Day: Tough Owl

Wednesday while on the road a Glendale couple was surprised when they hit something in the road and then discovered an owl was stuck in the front grill of their car.