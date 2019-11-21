ABC Sets Up their Summer

ABC is clearly ready for summer again as they have renewed its entire slate of "Summer Fun and Games" programming!
Get ready for some more of The $100,000 Pyramid, Card Sharks, Celebrity Family Feud, Match Game, Press Your Luck and To Tell the Truth, according to The Hollywood Reporter. They join Holey Moley, which was previously picked up for a second season.
This past summer, ABC was number one among adults 18-49 -- tied with NBC. ABC says it also claimed the top spot among with adults 18-34, while claimed nine of the summer’s top 20 entertainment series in 18-49, led by The Bachelorette...