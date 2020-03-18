A Win for Katy Perry

A federal judge has given Katy Perry a major victory in the dispute over her song “Dark Horse.”
Judge Christina A. Snyder overturned a jury's verdict that found the pop superstar and her collaborators copied the 2013 hit “Dark Horse” from a 2009 song by Christian rapper Marcus Gray. Judge Snyder said the disputed section of Gray's song “Joyful Noise” was too basic musically to be copyright protected.
Gray's attorney said the jury was correct and he will appeal. Jurors in August had found that Perry and her songwriting partners must pay nearly $3 million to Gray and his co-writers.
LOS ANGELES (AP)