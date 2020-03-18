  • Dave Williams

A federal judge has given Katy Perry a major victory in the dispute over her song “Dark Horse.”

Judge Christina A. Snyder overturned a jury's verdict that found the pop superstar and her collaborators copied the 2013 hit “Dark Horse” from a 2009 song by Christian rapper Marcus Gray. Judge Snyder said the disputed section of Gray's song “Joyful Noise” was too basic musically to be copyright protected.

Gray's attorney said the jury was correct and he will appeal. Jurors in August had found that Perry and her songwriting partners must pay nearly $3 million to Gray and his co-writers. 

A Win for Katy Perry

A federal judge has given Katy Perry a major victory in the dispute over her song “Dark Horse.”

Best Birthday Ever

A Virginia woman received 1 million extra reasons to celebrate when she scored a lottery jackpot on her birthday.  

Grants to deal with Coronavirus?

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah on Monday outlined a list of proposals to address the coronavirus outbreak, including giving all American adults $1,000 in response to fallout from the spread of the disease.

Happy St. Patrick's Day

Whether you’re Irish or not, chances are you’ve celebrated St. Patrick’s Day at some point in your life. People of all backgrounds love to go to St. Patrick’s Day parades. Everywhere you go people wear green clothing, and decorate with shamrocks.

The Pretenders New Song

I've got great news for fans of The Pretenders, they unveiled a new ballad about an obsessive crush, “The Buzz,” that will appear on their upcoming album, Hate for Sale, out May 1st via BMG.

'Onward' Stays at #1

The coronavirus kept people away from movie theaters this past weekend. Ticket sales in North America hit the lowest levels in more than TWO DECADES, generating just $55.3 million total.