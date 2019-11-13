A Mac & Cheese Turkey

Turkey
Why have turkey with a side of mac and cheese at Thanksgiving dinner this year when you can combine them?

The folks at Reynolds Wrap just released their annual Thanksgiving recipes, and one of their ideas this year is a mac and cheese turkey.

It's not the world's most complex recipe: Basically you crack open a box of mac and cheese, coat the turkey in powdered cheese, and then serve it over the noodles. But still . . . you'll definitely get people talking if you make it.

And if you're not over pumpkin spice just yet, Reynolds also has a recipe this year for a pumpkin spice turkey.

And they still have some of their more ridiculous turkey recipes from the past few years up on their site as well . . . including a cool ranch turkeyFlamin' Hot Cheetos turkey, and Mountain Dew turkey

Message in a Bottle

So who among us hasn't thought about tossing a message in a bottle into the ocean, and seeing if anyone answers?

Taylor duets with Shawn Mendes

Well Taylor Swift’s “Lover” has gotten a sweet remix, that thanks to Shawn Mendes, who helped turn the ballad into a duet.

Dave's Video of the Day: Snow is BAD

This person had to know their little dog hates the snow. So they filmed her begging to go outside and they let her out. But after a couple of steps in the powder, the pup does an immediate retreat back into the house and up the stairs.

Work & Music

Feel free to go ahead and slap on your headphones at work. When you do, you'll block out all the nonsense from your coworkers and get stuff done faster.

Thanksgiving Fails

Now that we have Halloween behind us, it's time for us to talk turkey: Specifically, Turkey Day.

Sonic's Back & Ready to Run

Paramount has dropped a new revamped trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog, the upcoming film based on the video game franchise.

Dave's Video of the Day: Bear Catch

In Jackson Hole, Wyoming a family spotted a bear cub without its mother in their backyard foraging for food. They called the Game and Fish people who came out and said the cub probably wouldn't be able to make it through the winter on its own.

'Midway' Shoots to #1 at the Box Office

"Midway" won the box office battle over the weekend, although it only made $17.5 million. The three other new movies also made the Top Four: "Doctor Sleep", "Playing with Fire", and "Last Christmas" . . . all of them making between $11.6 and $14.1 million.