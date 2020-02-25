A Little Lost

  • The Oregonian

Well it's safe to say that a road hazard call that Deputies in Washington state received on Sunday was an unusual one -- it was for a 500-pound sea lion.

The big ole sea animal was spotted in Cowlitz County, a few miles from a water source big enough for it, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
 
It seems like the sea lion was actually first spotted by state wildlife officers on Saturday night but with limited resources they had to wait until the next day to figure out some transportation. The sea lion had other plans, though.
The animal kept venturing further and further inland overnight and was spotted sitting on the road at times and even in someone's driveway. Multiple agencies, including the Cowlitz County Sheriff, Cowlitz County Humane Society, WDFW and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, banned together to help trap the sea lion and transport it back to the Columbia River, according to the WDFW.
 
The Wildlife officials said the sea lion's health was checked before it was released and it swam away without incident.

