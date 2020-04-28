  • SNL

Maybe it's time for Miley Cyrus to give us an acoustic album.

The singer/actress appeared on the latest at-home "Saturday Night Live" episode this past weekend and gave a strong acoustic performance of the 1975 Pink Floyd classic "Wish You Were Here."
 
She performed next to a fire pit which lended to the ambiance. Guitarist Andrew Watt, who appeared to be a safe social distance from Miley, joined in to back the performance.

In other news

Dave's Video of the Day: Crowded House at Home

On the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of Crowded House reaching #2 in the American charts, I’d like to post this video of us performing individually from home a version of Don’t Dream It's Over.

Dutch Daffodil Message

Normally this time of year in The Netherlands there are throngs of tourists that go to see the famous Daffodils around the country but of course this year things are very different.

Red Bull's Summer Edition Watermelon

I'm not much of an energy drink fan but one of the most popular is Red Bull. Part of the reason is they are constantly coming out with new flavors you can enjoy.

EXTRA - May the 4 will be Special

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker will get an early release on Disney+, fittingly arriving May 4th, which has unofficially become “Star Wars Day” because of the “May the Fourth”/”May the force” pun.

Sea Creatures Enjoy New Freedom

We've been hearing this more and more during the COVID-19 pandemic, that since us humans are trapped indoors, wildlife is taking the opportunity to fill abandoned spaces.

Dave's Video of the Day: Just like Jimi

A New York City firefighter named Louis DeRosa of Ladder 15 shredded the national anthem on his guitar outside of New York-Presbyterian Hospital a few days back.  It was part of the city's nightly salute to healthcare workers.

Kit Kat Ice Cream Bars

So did you know that Kit Kat ice cream cones also exist, and you can buy them at your neighborhood Walmart?