A Georgia Bar Owner Helps Employees

Jennifer Knox owns a restaurant, The Sand Bar -- located in Tybee Island, Georgia -- but right now it is very quiet, with no customers or employees in site.
Like many other restaurants around the country, The Sand Bar had to close its doors after officials put stay-at-home orders in place and mandated restaurants switch to takeout and delivery only. The restrictions, of course put in place to help control the spread of the virus, also left businesses -- including Knox's -- struggling financially.
For nearly 15 years, patrons have been leaving their mark on the island bar by writing on a dollar bill and stapling it on the walls and ceilings. Knox just celebrated her six-year anniversary of owning the bar.
Over three and a half days, five volunteers took on the tedious task to help gently take down the weathered money. After the bills were taken down, it took about a week and a half to clean them off and get them counted. In total, $3,714 were collected and the stacks of bills stretched in piles across the entire bar counter top.
After hearing about Knox's act of giving back, several customers donated to the cause. In total, Knox was able to distribute $4,104 to her staff.