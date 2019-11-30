There's waitress down in Galveston, Texas that sure has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. Adrianna Edwards works a Denny's and walks over four hours to and from work.
A Couple Surprised their Denny's Waitress
"I have bills to pay," Edwards told CNN affiliate KTRK. "I've got to eat. You've got to do what you've got to do." But now her walking days are over and she can start college earlier than she thought.
A couple was at Denny's for breakfast where Adrianna works and found out she was walked 14 miles just to get to work and back home. She was saving up money to buy a car but in the meantime walked so she could stash some money.
The Texas couple, who wanted to remain anonymous, finished up their meal, headed out, but then came back with a 2011 Nissan Sentra and handed Edwards the keys. That generous gift will turn a five hour walk into a 30 minute commute!
"She teared up, which made me happy that she was so moved by that," the woman who bought Edwards the car told KTRK. All the couple asked in return for the car was for Edwards to simply pay the good deed forward. And that's exactly what she is planning to do.