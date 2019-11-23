Cardi B is joining with Pepsi to give away cash for Christmas. She is starring in the soft drink company’s new holiday “Gift It Forward" campaign in a fantasy commercial titled, “A Cardi Carol.”
The clip begins on Christmas Eve in New York City in 2002. As the pages of a book turn, we discover that Santa Claus only left presents for her sister, Hennessy Carolina, because Cardi is on his “naughty” list. Cardi vows that when she grows up, she will give money for Christmas. The commercial fast forwards to present day as the Hustlers star is wearing a full length white fur and telling her manager on the phone, “You know what I like. Go get me some of that Pepsi money. I need it.” Then we see “Cardi’s Twerk Shop” full of workers sending out cartons of Pepsi for the holidays, and wads of cash.
Pepsi’s new holiday contest is awarding from $5 to $25,000 for scanning cans and matching special icons on digital scratch cards. The video ends with the Grammy winner fulfilling her dream and taking off in a flying car full of gifts and cash. The “Gift It Forward” campaign is encouraging people to give money won in the contest as Christmas gifts to loved ones, or to charity.