A Baby Monitor That'll Alert You Before Baby Wakes Up

Most new parents are used to being awoken by hearing their babies crying via a staticky monitor. But in its quest to be part of every aspect of your life, Google has now patented tech that will sense when your baby's about to wake up, and give you a heads-up as soon as he or she opens her eyes.
According to details of the patent filing, Google says its cutting-edge monitor will constantly check on the baby by analyzing "[a] video stream...to determine if the baby is in a non-auditory discomfort state," then will then send an alert "to an end-user device."
Basically, the monitor actively listens to the tot, then scans its eyes to see if they're open. If they are, you'll presumably get a text or notification.
For some reason, Google's patent filing repeatedly bolds and italicizes the word "eyes" -- which somehow makes the whole thing seem creepy.