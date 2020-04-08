5 Grocery Hacks for Longer Freshness

Lettuce
We're supposed to avoid going out anywhere including the grocery store for the next week or two if possible. So here are a few hacks that can make your food last a little longer . . .

1. Put a paper towel in with your lettuce or spinach. It absorbs the extra moisture and keeps greens from getting soggy and gross.

2. Re-wrap your block of cheese. It's better if it gets a tiny bit of air. So put it in something more breathable than plastic wrap, like wax paper. Then put the whole thing inside a partially open plastic bag.  It'll also taste better that way.

3. Freeze leftover broth in ice cube trays. A lot of recipes only call for a little bit of chicken stock, so don't waste a whole bottle. Freeze the rest so it's easy to use later.

4. Store fresh herbs the way you store fresh flowers. Keep them upright in a glass with a little water in the bottom. It's the easiest way to lengthen their shelf life.

5. Dry your produce really well after you wash it. It's normally best to not wash it until right before you eat it. But you'll want to wash it immediately right now because of the virus. So just dry it well, or the extra moisture can make it rot faster.

