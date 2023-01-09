LINDSAY — It’s been two years since four Lindsay homeowners had their basements flooded, and since then, nothing has been settled, but the number of lawsuits has grown.
On Dec. 17, 2020, sewage backed up into the basements of the homes of Kyle and Gabrielle Lindhorst, Kyle and Alex Wegener, Nicholas and Laura Wiese and Dylan Veik.
In the past two years, they have sued the Village of Lindsay, followed by a suit against Obrist & Co. of Columbus, and then Obrist sued the village.
The village and Obrist, which was hired by the village to perform the work, are pointing fingers at each other, but nothing has been resolved.
The homeowners originally sent a tort claim against the Village of Lindsay seeking reimbursement for the expenses they incurred from the damage to their property, clean-up, repair and replacement costs.
When the Village of Lindsay did not respond to the tort claim, the lawsuit was filed by the homeowners.
The lawsuit filed in Platte County District Court on March 14, 2022, alleged “extensive flooding and water damage to their home(s) when a water line, owned and operated by the defendant (the Village of Lindsay) serving their homes was punctured, ruptured or otherwise damaged.”
The complaint further states, “Upon information and belief, Obrist & Co. Inc. was performing plumbing or site utility work on spec houses located in the immediate area of the plaintiffs’ home.”
All four lawsuits make the same claims — that they sustained property damage, loss of furnishings, appliances, personal property, cleaning and salvage costs and expenses.
The Lindhorsts are claiming damages of about $36,000; the Wegeners are asking for $40,000; the Wieses are asking for $40,000; and Veik is asking for $30,000.
On April 20, 2022, Kate Martz of the Lincoln law firm Baylor Evnen, representing the Village of Lindsay, answered those claims, stating in court documents, any damage was caused or contributed to by the “negligence of third parties.” Obrist & Co. was hired by the village for the project.
Martz’s answer also stated the Village of Lindsay is requesting the court dismiss the complaint and all claims with prejudice.
The four homeowners also have a lawsuit against Obrist & Co. It was hired by the Village of Lindsay to do utility work on spec homes in the area of their homes, which is alleged to have caused the flooding in their homes.
The suit alleges Obrist was “performing plumbing or site city work on spec houses.”
The suit further states Obrist “did or should have requested location markings of all underground utilities located in the vicinity of the planned route through Nebraska 811, the One-Call Notification Center.” The suit also states the Village of Lindsay should have done the same for utility line location.
The attorney representing Obrist & Co., Keith A. Harvat of Houghton, Bradford, Whitted of Omaha, has denied the allegations and has asked the court to dismiss and for court costs to be assessed to the homeowners.
Obrist & Co. also has filed a joint stipulated motion for leave to file a third-party complaint.
The filing states that “Obrist requested location markings of all the underground utilities located in the vicinity planned route through Nebraska 811, the One-Call Notification Center. An unmarked water main was hit, causing flooding at the homes” on West Sixth Street and Hillside Drive.
“Upon information and belief, an employee of the village, while in the course and scope of his or her employment with the third-party defendant, failed to mark all of the underground utilities located in the vicinity of the planned route, including the water main.”
The suit further states the Village of Lindsay was negligent in a number of ways, including performing its locating services, failing to prevent the damage to the underground water line; failing to inspect the location of the underground water line; failing to locate and mark the underground utilities; failing to train employees in regard to locating and responding to Nebraska 811; and failing to train employees in safety procedures, standards, regulations and laws governing underground utilities and excavation procedures.
The suit further alleges that “such actions, omissions and oversights by the Village of Lindsay were a proximate cause of the water damage.”
“The actions and omissions of the village have proximately caused damages to defendant and third-party plaintiff.”
The Village of Lindsay has denied fault in the claims and alleges damages are the fault of Obrist & Co.