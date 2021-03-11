UPDATE: All appointments have been filled.
O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department announced Thursday that it has been made aware of 11 new COVID-19 cases in the district since the last reporting period on Monday.
NCDHD still encourages district residents to continue to wear their masks in public places or where social distancing is difficult, as well as practice social distancing while out in public.
Also, the North Central District Health Department has a limited number of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations available to persons who live or work in the NCDHD District.
These will be offered on Monday, March 15, in O’Neill. NCDHD will be welcoming calls for appointments on Friday, March 12, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This will be a first-call, first-served appointment scheduling opportunity. To be eligible to be scheduled for this vaccine you must meet the following qualifications:
* over the age of 18
*registered on the State Vaccine Registry at vaccinate.ne.gov (assistance with this will not be offered when persons call in for appointment times.)
* live or work in one of NCDHD’s nine counties: Antelope, Boyd, Brown, Cherry, Holt, Keya Paha, Knox, Pierce or Rock.
* not already scheduled for another vaccine appointment.
* in one of the following groups:
* 65 years of age or older
* Healthcare workers
* Emergency Medical Services
* Grocery workers
* Trucking
* Gas stations
* Postal service workers
* First responders
* Law enforcement
* Food processing
* Corrections officers/staff
* Educators - school staff - daycare employees
* Funeral home staff and coroners
* Utilities
* Coop/ag support services-feed/seed sales, ag equipment sales/service, grain marketers
Call the North Central office on Friday, March 12, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 402-336-2406 to schedule an appointment.