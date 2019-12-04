NORFOLK — Services for Leroy Harold Wichman, 77, Fayetteville, W.Va., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at the church.
He died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley, W.Va.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1942-2019
Leroy Harold was born May 10, 1942, in Norfolk to his parents, Theodore and Lenora (Machmuler) Wichman.
On Jan. 3, 1965, Leroy married Rosalie Axford.
Leroy was a veteran of the Vietnam War and a proud sailor in the U.S. Navy.
He was a member of Westridge United Methodist Church. He enjoyed crafts, gardening and spending time with friends and family.
Leroy is survived by his spouse; a son, Steve Wichman; a daughter, Christi (George) Ferrell; and a grandson, Riley Passafiume.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
