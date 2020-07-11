Laurence Tighe

FREMONT — Private burial services for Laurence E. “Larry” Tight, 88, Fremont, will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont at a later date.
He died Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Manila, Philippines.
———
Born in Bancroft on Dec. 16, 1931, he was the son of Paul E. and Jessie (Robinson) Tighe. He served with the 5th Regimental Combat Team in the Korean War.
He married Maryellen Wood of Ellsworth, Kan., in 1952, just prior to leaving the U.S. Army as a Sergeant 1st Class.
He entered the credit bureau business in Colorado with his brother-in-law, Harry Wood, in 1957. In 1960, he returned to Nebraska and served as a president of Credit Bureau Services until 1995. He remained active with many business interests, as well as, land conservation, hunting clubs, farming and cattle projects in several Midwestern states.
He is survived by daughter Cathy Tighe of Fremont; son Dean Tighe (spouse Cathy) of Texas; his beloved grandchildren, Vanessa Shuck, Maryellen Tighe and Currie Tighe; and Don Tighe (spouse Pat) of Arlington.
He was preceded in death by two spouses, Maryellen in 1970 and Gina Patrolla in 2019; his eldest son, Gary in 2008; his parents; his sister, Patricia in 1973; and his brother, Paul (Junior) in 2018.
Online condolences may be left with Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Back to the Bible of Lincoln or to Hearts United for Animals of Auburn.