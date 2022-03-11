LINCOLN - A couple of teams with aspirations to be playing on a slightly bigger stage at the end of this season ended up with a date at the Class C2 Consolation game Friday morning here at Lincoln East High School.
Crofton and Oakland-Craig faced off for the third-place hardware with the Knights pulling out a 60-57 win, but not before a lot of fireworks.
It took some last second heroics by Shea Johnson of the Knights and a technical foul on Crofton coach Aaron Losing with 2.4 seconds left before the outcome was decided.
Johnson hit the second end of a two-shot foul, her only points in the contest, with 2.4 seconds left to put her team up by one - 58-57.
Losing was called for a technical between her foul shots which awarded Oakland-Craig two additional free throws and the ball with the clock still showing 2.4 seconds.
Chaney Nelson hit one of the technical free throws then the Warriors fouled Sadie Nelson with .8 seconds left and she canned one to make the 60-57 final score.
Ironically, the Nelsons combined for 7-of-8 shooting and 8-of-11 shooting from the charity stripe throughout the morning resepectively.
The last second eruption overshadowed a great comeback by Crofton in the second half.
The Warriors went nearly three full quarters without a three-pointer until Cassie Allen hit one with from beyond the arc with 1:02 left in the third to trim the Knight lead to 45-40.
Both teams had state tournament experience with the Warriors nearly annual trips to Lincoln including nine state titles, most recently last year.
After the heartbreak of seeing championship dreams shattered in the previous games, the Warriors by three points to Hastings St. Cecilia and the Knights by a couple of touchdowns to Bridgeport, they settled into an early morning game with plenty still on the line.
Winning a last game for seniors, school pride, community pride and, for the Warriors, the final game for longtime coach Aaron Losing.
The hour of the game, 9 a.m. had nothing to do with the pace of the game as both teams came out pressuring each other causing numerous turnovers.
The Knights simply turned more defensive plays into offense as they grabbed an eight point advantage at the break 29-21.
In the first eight minutes it was a battle of free throws for the and three-pointers for the Knights.
Crofton sandwiched four free throws, two by Ella Wragge and two by Caitlin Guenther on either side of a long call by Oakland-Craig's Chaney Nelson, who hit the first of thee for the Knights, followed by one from Gretchen Seagren and one by Sadie Nelson.
The Knights led by five midway through the first before the lead settled at 15-12.
Defense and fast breaks led Oakland-Craig to a lead at the break, 29-21 after leading by as many as 11 after a nice pass from Chaney Nelson to Sadie Nelson with just under four minutes left before the intermission.
Oakland-Craig had an answer for every Crofton run and eventually held on for the three-point win and the third-place trophy.
O-C 15 14 20 11 - 60
CRO 12 9 21 15 - 57
OAKLAND-CRAIG (20-8): Chaney Nelson 5 7-8 18; Adilen Rennerfeldt 1 6-6 9; Sydney Guzinski 1 0-0 3; Laryn Johnson 2 0-1 4; Bailey Pelan 1 0-0 2; Sadie Nelson 4 8-11 17; Gretchen Seagren 2 1-2 6; Shea Johnson 0 1-2 1.
CROFTON (23-6): Alexis Folkers 4 3-3 12; Jayden Jordan 4 4-6 12; Ella Wragge 3 11-12 18; Cassie Allen 2 2-2 7; Sammie Allen 1 0-2 2; Caitlin Guenther 1 3-4 5; Ellie Tramp 0 1-2 1.