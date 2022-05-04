Age: 34
Address: 8321 Ryley Lane, Lincoln NE
Occupation: Project Account CPA – Univ. of Nebraska
Political party: Republican
Website: https://www.linkedin.com/in/larry-anderson-cpa-mba-538244b5
What experiences qualify you for this office?
My past education and work experience is very fitting for this office. I have a Bachelors in Acct as well as an MBA both from the University of Nebraska. I have an active CPA permit in Nebraska. I have a unique experience having worked at the State Auditor’s office for nearly four years. I’ve also worked at University of Nebraska for 7 years as well as the Nebraska Ntl Guard for 15 years. These two accounting positions have really given me the insight to the inter-workings of government accounting and being able to see first-hand how they operate. First being the auditor on the front lines and then the accountant doing the work I was previously auditing.
Why do you want to be auditor?
I want to use my knowledge, skills, and abilities in a position to make a positive impact for Nebraskans where it counts and I think the office is the perfect combination to do just that. I know I would serve the office and Nebraskans quite well. I want to continue to find that misspending and dig it out to make sure it doesn’t happen again. We need to make your tax dollars go further and not waste them.
What would be your priorities?
Discovering any wasteful spending and uprooting any fraud when we find it. This is accomplished by upholding the performance and integrity of the office and its audit staff. The auditors within this office perform at an incredibly high caliber and they need the continued support and resources to do so.
The point being, you’re only as good as the people who work for you; therefore, supporting the auditors doing the ground work is furthering the watchful eye over Nebraskans’ State tax dollars and finding that wasteful spending to raise the concern.
Are there specific challenges or issues that you would like to address as state auditor?
I think the biggest challenge this office has to overcome is the politics. This office will be all business for me, no politics. I actually want the office for it is; this office is not a political stepping stone for me. I don’t want to run for Governor when 2026 comes around or be anything else in government sector. I want to be your State Auditor, plain and simple. I’m not a lifelong politician and that’s a GREAT thing for Nebraskans, especially your auditor. A big focus in audits in the concept known as “audit independence.” Having extensive roots within the government system that have developed over decades can lead to not “appearing” 100% independent. Just for comparison, publicly traded companies subject to Sarbanes Oxley, are required to change auditors every 5 years just to maintain the appearance of independence. So when you picking your candidate for auditor, the voters need to consider whether a lifelong politician and a popular name is the right way to go when you choosing your independent auditor.
Are there any changes you would support or propose in the operation of the state auditor’s office?
There are no hot button issues that come to mind currently. Keep in mind, given the nature of the work, no news is often good news. However, there’s always room for improvement and to find new efficiencies we didn’t know existed. If there’s a way we can deliver better, more, or faster services, we will give it our due diligence to save the taxpayer money.